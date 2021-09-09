Research on rule-of-law socialist state should be more practical: President
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on September 9, reviewing works done in developing a scheme to build a strategy for building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist state till 2030 with orientations to 2045 and agreeing on common directions for the task.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Affirming that the State’s top priority goal is serving the people, Phuc requested the implementation of the scheme’s 27 studies should have a new mindset, both inheriting the achievements of building the current rule-of-law socialist Vietnamese state and lifting them to new heights, meeting the development requirements of the country until 2045.
At the same time, he also emphasised the quality requirements of the studies.
The building of these studies must be based on the Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought; closely follow the Party’s orientations, the Constitution and the laws of the State; and inheriting progresses achieved in building and perfecting the model so far, the President stated.
Phuc also recommended agencies behind these studies conduct seminars and symposiums to capitalise on the brainpower of other agencies, organisations, and scientists./.