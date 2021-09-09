Politics Top legislator meets Vietnamese community in Belgium National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 9 attended an inauguration ceremony of a President Ho Chi Minh memorial room at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium as part of his working visit to the European Parliament and Belgium, and met with the representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country.

Politics Vietnam considers US one of top important partners: vice spokesperson Vietnam always considers the US one of its top important partners, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s vice spokesperson Doan Khac Viet stated at the ministry’s regular press conference via videoconference on September 9.

Politics Vice spokesperson: Chinese Foreign Minister’s upcoming visit to boost ties Foreign Ministry’s vice spokesperson Doan Khac Viet has said the upcoming Vietnam visit by Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi aims to continue boosting the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Vietnam, for the benefit of the two peoples, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in each nation, in the region and the world.

Politics Top leaders of Vietnamese, European parliaments hold talks Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with President of the European Parliament (EP) David Sassoli in Brussels, Belgium, on September 8.