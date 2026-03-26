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Resolution 66 drives legal reform and digital transformation

After one year of implementing Resolution 66 of the Politburo, Vietnam has achieved notable progress in law-making and enforcement, underscoring the role of institutions as a driver of development. Governance thinking has shifted from a control-oriented approach to one that fosters a transparent and enabling legal environment for people and businesses. The legal system is being steadily refined in a more coherent and consistent manner, helping remove bottlenecks and support rapid, sustainable growth.

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