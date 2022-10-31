Commemorating victims of Itaewon stampede (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – A respect-paying service was held at Bucheon Hospital mortuary on October 31 for a Vietnamese citizen who died in a Halloween celebration stampede in Seoul two days ago.



Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy Nguyen Viet Anh attended the service, while RoK Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin sent a wreath to it.



The deceased’s body will be repatriated to be buried in the hometown of the victim.

The Korean Foreign Ministry also told the Vietnamese Embassy that its Government is exerting efforts to provide necessary support for all victims of this tragedy.



The stampede, which broke out in the night of October 29, took the life of 154 people and injured 133 others as of October 30 night, as crowds were celebrating Halloween on Itaewon street./.