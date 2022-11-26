According to painter Nguyen Duc Binh, a traditional long dress (ao dai) researcher, Vietnamese silk lost its competitive edge to rivals from other countries due to a lack of availability of diverse silk.

Vietnamese silk has been warmly received by domestic and international customers, with production at silk villages rising over recent years. Van Phuc silk village in Hanoi’s Ha Dong district produces more than 1.5 million meters of silk each year.



However, researchers believe it is hard for Vietnamese silk to return to its glorious days if there are no links between silk villages.



Insiders have suggested forming a supply chain for weaving villages, tailors, and distributors to better grasp customer trends./.

VNA