Business US food, beverages introduced to Vietnamese consumers MM Mega Market, in collaboration with the Foreign Agricultural Service under the US Department of Agriculture (USDA/FAS), launched a programme introducing US food and beverages in Ho Chi Minh City on September 20.

Business Vietnam, Italy look to optimise business opportunities Nearly 100 delegates representing Vietnamese and Italian organisations and businesses attended the Vietnam-Italy trade promotion forum in Rome on September 19.

Business High-tech FDI drives Vietnam’s economic evolution High-tech foreign investments will continue to propel Vietnam’s economic growth for years to come, Michael Kokalari, chief economist at investment fund VinaCapital, has said.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,301 VND/USD on September 20, up 6 VND from the previous day.