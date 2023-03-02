On Ba Den mountain, Tay Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Total revenue from domestic and foreign tourists in the first two months of 2023 reached 85.6 trillion VND (over 3.6 billion USD), the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) reported on March 2.

The number of foreign tourists to Vietnam reached nearly 933,000 in February, most of them were from the Republic of Korea, the US, Taiwan (China), China, Cambodia, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia and Australia.

The number of domestic tourists during the month was estimated at 7 million, about 4.6 million of them had at least one night's stay.



On a two-month calculation, Vietnam served 1.8 million foreign tourists and 20 million domestic visitors.

As China reopened outbound tours from January 8, 2023, VNAT launched a number of activities to welcome Chinese holidaymakers to Vietnam.



On the sidelines of the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 in Indonesia, VNAT leaders held a working session with a delegation from the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, during which they proposed that China consider adding Vietnam to the list of pilot destinations for Chinese tourists to travel in groups.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, China was the largest source of tourists to Vietnam, recording over 5.8 million arrivals in 2019. The figure trended up, from 23% in 2015 to 32% in 2019.

At present, VNAT is actively working with the Vietnam Tourism Development Support Fund and the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany to best prepare for its participation in the ITB Berlin 2023 – the world’s leading travel trade show, from March 7-9, 2023.

Vietnam’s stall will cover a site of 450sq.m at the event, apart from sideline tourism promotion activities./.