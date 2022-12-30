Rice aid approved for three localities on lunar new year
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on December 30 signed a decision to supply rice from the national reserves to the provinces of Ninh Thuan, Soc Trang, and Cao Bang serving the upcoming occasion of 2023 Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
Accordingly, the south-central province of Ninh Thuan will be provided with over 5,753 tonnes of rice; the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang more than 1,183 tonnes; and the northern province of Cao Bang some 642.64 tonnes.
The Ministries of Finance and of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs have been assigned to oversee related information and data reported. Meanwhile, the People’s Committees of the three localities are in charge of making correct reports and allocating the aid in a timely manner, according to the decision./.