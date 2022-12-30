Society US Peace Corps volunteers take oaths in Hanoi The first US volunteers of the Peace Corps in Vietnam took oaths during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 30.

Society Reburial ceremony held for remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos Authorities of the northern province of Dien Bien on December 30 re-buried the remains of four Vietnamese martyrs who died in Laos during wartime.

Society Sick Chinese sailor brought ashore for treatment in Khanh Hoa The Vietnam Maritime Research and Rescue Coordination Centre (Vietnam MRCC) said on December 29 that it had rescued a 33-year-old Chinese sailor of a foreign cargo ship, who fell seriously ill while the ship was about 21 nautical miles off Nha Trang city in the south central province of Khanh Hoa.

Society Land database officially connected to National Population Database The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a ceremony on December 29 to connect the land database with the National Population Database and sign the regulation on work coordination with the Ministry of Public Security.