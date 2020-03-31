Society Traffic accidents, deaths, injuries fall in three months The number of traffic accidents and traffic-related deaths and injuries dropped in the first quarter of 2020, reflecting the positive impacts of new stringent alcohol regulations.

Society Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the government has yet to plan lockdown of major cities during a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 with permanent Government members.

Society Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19 The Vietnamese Government has decided to suspend cross-border activities of individuals at main and secondary border gates, and trails in border areas sharing with Cambodia and Laos from April 1 as part of measures to effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Society Vietnamese people's confidence in Government’s response to COVID-19 highest worldwide: German survey Up to 62 percent of respondents in Vietnam say that their government is doing “right amount” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the biggest public survey on COVID-19 conducted by the Berlin-based Dalia Research.