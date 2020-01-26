Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – There were 21 road traffic accidents on January 25, the first day of the Year of the Rat, leaving 22 dead and 13 others injured, said an official from the Ministry of Public Security’s Traffic Police Department.

The number of cases and injured victims were the same from the same period last year, but the number of deaths was up by 47 percent.

No accidents on railways and waterway were recorded.

Traffic police dealt with over 2,200 safety rule violations, temporarily held 341 vehicles in custody, and revoked 360 driving licenses, while collecting nearly 2.36 billion VND (102,000 USD) in fines during the day.

Up to 394 violations related to drink driving were found in 49 localities.

The waterway police also dealt with 225 violation cases and added 246 million VND in fines to the State budget./.

