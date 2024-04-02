Business Vietnam faces serious shortage of aircraft: CAAV Director Airplane engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (PW)’s recalling of a number of A321Neo aircraft operated by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air has caused the domestic aviation industry to face a serious shortage of aircraft, said Director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang at a conference held by the Ministry of Transport on April 1.

Business Foundation for economic growth comes from fiscal policy: Economists The Government's drastic directions in financial and monetary management, and growth support in the first quarter of 2024 are a foundation helping Vietnam's economy overcome difficulties and achieve impressive growth amidst a variety of challenges of the world economy, according to economists.

Business Infographic GDP grows 5.66% in Q1 Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 5.66% in the first quarter of this year, the highest for the three-month period since 2020, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Transport ministry makes progress in disbursement in Q1 The Ministry of Transport, as of late March, disbursed around 10.7 trillion VND (445 million USD) for public investment projects, or nearly 19.2% of the total allocated by the Prime Minister, which was higher than 17% recorded in the same period last year.