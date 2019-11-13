Rodong Sinmun highlights DPRK-Vietnam relations
A DPRK stamp issued to mark leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Vietnam in February (Photo: Yonhap)
Hanoi (VNA) - Rodong Sinmun, the official organ of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), underlined strong and friendly relations with Vietnam in an article published on November 13, saying the DPRK cherishes the bilateral relationship based on decades of cooperation to fight imperialists.
The editorial laid stress on the WPK’s consistent stance to build cooperative and friendly ties between the two nations in line with the predecessor leaders’ wish, as well as promote the relations through generations.
“Our people cherish the relations between the two countries which have always cooperated with and supported each other in their struggle for the sake of anti-imperialism, independence and socialism”, it wrote.
In February, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong-un visited Vietnam and attended the second DPRK-USA Summit with US President Donald Trump. This was the first Vietnam visit by a DPRK leader in the past 55 years. During his stay, Kim had meetings with top Vietnamese leaders, and expressed his hope for strengthened cooperation and exchanges with Vietnam in all areas.
Kim also wished for stronger ties with Vietnam in his congratulatory message to the Southeast Asian country on the occasion of its National Day in September.
Next year, the two countries will celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations./.