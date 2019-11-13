Politics Hanoi seeks to strengthen ties with Israeli, British partners A delegation of the Hanoi People’s Committee led by its Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung paid working visits to Israel and the UK from November 4-13 to seek ways to enhance cooperation between the Vietnamese capital and the two countries’ cities, partners and businesses.

Politics UNCLOS – important legal instrument to solve maritime issues The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is an important legal instrument to regulate maritime issues and ensure legitimate rights and interests of countries, heard the second ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) workshop on implementing UNCLOS in Hanoi on November 13.

Politics Myanmar’s naval vessel visits Vietnam The 1501 - UMS Moattama amphibious transport dock of the Myanmar Navy arrived at the Cam Ranh International Port of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on November 12, starting a three-day visit to Vietnam.

Politics National Assembly focuses on fire prevention, fighting on November 13 The National Assembly will spend the entire day on November 13 to examine the implementation of policies and laws on fire prevention and fighting during the period from 2014 to 2018.