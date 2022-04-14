RoK firm grants scholarships to Vietnamese students
Five Vietnamese are among 89 students from 34 countries in the Republic of Korea (RoK) receiving scholarships from the Woojung Education and Culture Foundation (WECF) of Booyoung Group in the first semester in 2022.
The total funding for the 89 excellent students is valued at some 350 million KRW (318,000 USD).
Since its establishment in 2010, the WECF has so far granted scholarships worth some 8.3 billion KRW for 2,115 foreign students from 41 nations. There have been 306 Vietnamese students among the scholarship recipients.
In Vietnam, the Booyoung Group has donated 10,000 digital pianos and 205,744 blackboards and supported the construction of the Phan Chu Trinh junior high school in the central Quang Nam province and the Ha Dong primary school in Hanoi./.