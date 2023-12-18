RoK hands over equipment to Yen Bai schools
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Vietnam and the People's Committee of northern Yen Bai province held a ceremony on December 18 to hand over equipment to several local boarding and semi-boarding ethnic minority schools.
The project, valued at 500,000 USD, is part of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation signed by KOICA, the provincial People’s Committee and the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs on April 13.
Accordingly, eight boarding and semi-boarding ethnic minority primary and secondary schools in Mo De commune, Mu Cang Chai district will receive all the proposed teaching equipment, including 9 computer rooms, 53 85-inch TVs, 50 laptops, 39 HDMI cables, 11 projectors, 11 electric screens of 180 inches, and 24 air conditioners.
Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Vu Thi Hien Hanh wished that in the coming time, Yen Bai would continue receiving support from the Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK), particularly from the RoK Embassy, KOICA in Vietnam, and the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs for local socio-economic development and education-training sector in particular.
Following the ceremony, a KOICA representative handed over a computer room to the local boarding ethnic minority high school./.