World India, ASEAN look to boost economic links The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) of India is hosting the first India-ASEAN Business Summit in New Delhi from November 11-12 as part of efforts to enhance cooperation between the country and the Southeast Asian bloc.

ASEAN ASEAN senior transport officials meet in Hanoi The 48th ASEAN Senior Transport Officials (STOM 48) Meeting and Associated Dialogue Partner Meetings kicked off in Hanoi on November 11.

Society 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Hanoi The 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM 25) and the ATM with dialogue partners will take place in Hanoi from November 14-15, according the Transport Ministry.

World ASEAN, RoK to establish joint cinematography organisation A joint cinematography organisation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of Korea (RoK) is expected to be established next year.