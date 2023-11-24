Business Vietnamese, Lao capital cities ink deals to boost trade Vietnamese and Lao enterprises signed nine memoranda of understanding (MoUs) spanning a wide range of cooperation fields at a trade connection conference between Hanoi and Lao businesses held in Vientiane on November 24.

Business Forum spotlights green export promotion to keep up with global trend The Vietnam Export Forum 2023 took place in Hanoi on November 24 with a focus on green export promotion to meet the growing green consumption trend in the world.

Business Logistics forum to be held in early December The 2023 Vietnam Logistics Forum (VLF) will take place in Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 1 and 2, expected to gather about 500 public leaders and officials as well as some 2,000 businessmen and scholars.

Business Vietnam’s animal feed, raw material imports reach 4.27 billion USD Vietnam spent a total of 4.27 billion USD importing animal feed and raw materials in the first 10 months of this year, down 5.2% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Customs.