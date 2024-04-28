Business PM directs Ninh Thuan to tap on strengths for sustainable development The south central province of Ninh Thuan must capitalise on its standout strengths, opportunities and competitive edge so as to develop comprehensively, rapidly and sustainably, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on April 28.

Business Khanh Hoa province seeks tourism partners in Thailand The south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa introduced its tourism potential to potential partners in Thailand at a conference held in the Thai capital Bangkok on April 26.

Business Vietnam strives to remain world’s biggest cinnamon exporter The cinnamon sector needs to issue a reform strategy to keep Vietnam's position as the world’s biggest cinnamon exporter, which it has held since 2021.