Business Nghe An promotes development of Quynh Lap LNG-fueled power project The People's Committee of central Nghe An province has requested relevant departments, branches, localities and agencies to strictly implement assigned tasks to ensure quality and development progress of Quynh Lap liquefied-natural-gas (LNG)-fueled power project.

Business Infrastructure projects help attract industrial investments to Mekong Delta: Savills Vietnam One of the critical factors helping attract impressive industrial investments to the Mekong Delta is a series of important infrastructure projects, according to Savills Vietnam.

Business Hanoi’s state investment capital disbursement rate up 0.8% Hanoi has disbursed a total of 28.1 trillion VND (1.15 billion USD) of investment capital sourced from the State budget in the first eight months of 2023.

Business Home-decor, furniture have great potential on international markets Further opportunities will be unlocked for Vietnamese home and kitchen decor and its furniture industry by tapping into the strong foundation of traditional long-standing craft villages, natural material resources and manufacturing capacity.