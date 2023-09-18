Travel Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields - A masterpiece of nature and humanity The Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields are not only a magnificent sight but also an exclusive masterpiece of local people attempting to improve nature while also creating appeal for tourists to the northwest region.

Travel Travel programme promotes Hoang Su Phi terraced fields The annual programme entitled ‘Travelling across the heritage land of the Hoang Su Phi terraced fields’ opened in Hoang Su Phi district, northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on September 16.

Videos Ban Gioc – Detian waterfalls tours piloted from Sept.15 The northern mountainous province of Cao Bang is planning to launch the pilot operation for one year of tours at Ban Gioc – Detian waterfalls on the Vietnam - China border, starting from September 15.

Travel Measures sought to fully tap potential of cruise tourism Vietnam has recorded a significant increase in the number of international tourist arrivals by sea since the beginning of this year, indicating a strong rebound in the maritime tourism market with considerable potential for further development in the coming time.