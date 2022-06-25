

The COVID-19 pandemic limited Korean investors as they could not physically visit properties. However, international flights resumed in March, which means investors can now travel freely to Vietnam and expand their business activities.



There have been several notable investments this year, including 900-million-USD Lotte Eco Smart City Thu Thien, and a 300-hectare industrial project in Vinh Phuc province.



Logistics real estate is popular with Korean investors, especially those looking to develop cold storage or smart warehouses.



Vietnam's real estate is increasingly popular with Korean investors. The proportion of investment reached 13 percent by the end of November 2021.



Trade between Vietnam and the RoK continues to thrive.



In the first five months of 2022, the RoK ranked second with an investment capital of over 2.06 billion USD, representing a 12.6 percent year-on-year increase.



With 112 new projects in 2022, the RoK had the greatest share or 19.4 percent. It also contributed the most additional capital./.

VNA