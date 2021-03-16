Culture - Sports Football bodies of Vietnam, Argentina boast sound cooperation Football federations of Argentina and Vietnam enjoy effective cooperation through training for players, referees, and programmes bringing Argentine footballers to play in Vietnam, said President of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) Claudio Tapia.

Culture - Sports Library building of Nguyen Dynasty opened to public Tang Tho Lau (Library), part of the Complex of Hue Monuments in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, was opened on March 15, an important cultural event helping to revive a national-level archival centre during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802 – 1945).

Culture - Sports Female referees may officiate V.League 2’s matches for first time Female assistant referees may for the first time officiate matches of the LS V.League 2, the second tier professional association football league in Vietnam, if they overcome a mandatory physical test scheduled for March 16.