Vietnamese and Romanian participants at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) on November 27 held a ceremony to celebrate the 105th anniversary of Romania's National Day (December 1, 1918 - 2023).

Speaking at the event, President of the Vietnam - Romania Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Truong Giang highlighted the historical significance of Romania's National Day, saying in 2023, his association has taken activities to support and accompany the Romanian Embassy in Vietnam. It serves as a bridge promoting solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the people of the city in particular and Vietnam in general and the Romanian people.

For her part, Cristina Romila, Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam, said that Romania and Vietnam have a long-standing traditional friendship which has been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

The relations have seen various positive results in recent times, especially in the exchange of high-level delegations as well as in the fields of culture, education, and people-to-people exchange.

On this occasion, Ambassador Cristina Romila thanked the Vietnam - Romania Friendship Association and the HUFO for working closely with the embassy to successfully implement cultural exchanges, trade promotion activities and people-to-people diplomacy, contributing to enhancing the bilateral ties./.