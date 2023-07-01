Rome seminar talks path towards socialism in Vietnam
People join the roundtable seminar in Rome. (Photo: VNA)Rome (VNA) – Vietnamese and Italian experts looked into theories on the path towards socialism in Vietnam at a roundtable seminar in Rome on June 30.
The event was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Speaking at the seminar, Associate Prof. Dr. Pham Van Linh, Vice Chairman of the Central Theory Council, presented theories on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam.
He said developing a socialist-oriented market economy is a fundamental, innovative theoretical breakthrough of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which is an important theoretical achievement after nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal).
Linh also emphasised the parallel between economic and social policies, and economic growth and social progress and equality in Vietnam, saying thanks to Doi Moi, Vietnam has posted an average economic growth rate of 7% over the past nearly four decades.
Last year, its GDP reached about 400 billion USD, and per capita income stood at 4,100 USD, he added.
General Secretary of the Italian Communist Party Mauro Alboresikl spoke highly of outcomes of 13th National Congress of the CPV, saying Vietnam is creative in national development.
The path to socialism in Vietnam has revived ideals and perspectives of socialism on a global scale, helping raise the country’s reputation in the international arena, he continued.
Other Italian participants lauded Vietnam’s strong economic growth and Doi Moi, stressing that Vietnam is on the right path towards socialism./.