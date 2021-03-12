Business Honda Vietnam’s motorbike, auto sales plunge in February Honda Vietnam reported significant declines of 49.7 percent and 57.5 percent in its sales of motorbikes and automobiles in February compared to the previous month.

Business Forum highlights new driving forces in Vietnam-India trade Apparel, pharmaceuticals, supporting industries, and renewable energy count among the new driving forces for growth in Vietnam-India trade ties, Bui Trung Thuong, Chief of the Vietnam Trade Office in India, told a recent business forum in the Indian city of Chandigarh.

Business Intellectual property to drive knowledge economy: workshop Amendments to legal regulations relating to intellectual property (IP) will contribute to improving Vietnam’s IP system, making it an important tool to promote national competitiveness and drive the knowledge economy, thus promoting socio-economic development, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat has said.

Business Petrol prices rise in latest adjustment Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on March 12 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.