World Malaysia introduces intervention measures to address issues with rice supply Minister of the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry of Malaysia Mohamad Sabu said his ministry will implement four drastic intervention measures to reduce the people's woes on the price hike of imported rice and the rise in demand of local rice.

World Malaysia to recruit large number of foreign workers in three sub-sectors Applications for the recruitment of foreign workers for barbershops and the textile and goldsmithery sub-sectors will open on October 10, according to Malaysian Minister of Human Resources V. Sivakumar.

World Vietnam urges comprehensive, breakthrough measures for sustainable development Minister Counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations Nguyen Hoang Nguyen has called for comprehensive and breakthrough measures to realign the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development back on track.

World Two foreigners confirmed dead in Bangkok’s shooting The shooting at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand left two women dead, one Chinese and the other Myanmar, confirmed Commissioner –General of the Royal Thai Police Pol General Torsak Sukvimol. ​