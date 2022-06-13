Culture - Sports Vietnam attends Fetes Consulaires in Lyon Vietnam for the first time attended the Fetes Consulaires, which took place in the French city of Lyon on June 11 and 12.

Culture - Sports “Mother Land”: Feminism emerges in impressive designs Living up to her reputation as “the fashion designer for Vietnamese beauty”, Linh San made the audience at the closing night of the Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2022 go wild with her impressive designs.

Videos Ethnics keeping brocade weaving alive The Thai and Muong ethnic groups in the central province of Thanh Hoa are working to keep their traditional brocade weaving alive by creating various products for community-based tourism.