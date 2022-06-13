Run to Heart in HCM City to honour frontliners in COVID-19 fight
More than 700 runners will take part in "Run to Heart" programme to be organised in Ho Chi Minh City next month to honour frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 over the last two years, according to the organisers.
The run will take place in Van Phuc city urban area in Thu Duc city on July 3.
It will feature 10- and five-kilometre races.
Around 200 doctors, nurses, public security officials, soldiers, volunteers, and frontline workers from many cities and provinces will be invited to take part in the latter.
A number of prizes will be given away.
The run will be organised by PDC Media Company, Run n Beer club and CP Imotion Company./.