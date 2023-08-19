Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh will take part in the women's 1,500m event at the World Athletics Championship on August 19 in Budapest.

The only Vietnam’s representative received a wildcard entry to take part in the nine-day tournament in which more than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries will compete in the brand-new, purpose-built National Athletics Centre.

The Asian Indoor Championship winner and her coach Tran Van Sy arrived at the competition venue several days ago to acclimatise to the city and the track.

"It is my honour to run at the world championship, running against world-leading athletes," said Oanh who turned 28 on August 15.

"I hope I will learn many precious lessons and experiences from this elite competition. Sport is like life, we cannot avoid challenges and difficulties. I always ask myself to have my best efforts and be patient to reach my target. I want to receive people's strong support."

In her class, Oanh, the only athlete from Southeast Asian, will face 54 best runners of all continents including No 1 and world record holder Faith Kipyegon.

The Kenyan set the world record of 3min 49.11sec at a Diamond League meet in Florence, Italy, in June.

The other title favourites are world indoor championship bronze medalist Hirut Meshesha (3:54.87) and world U20 champion Birke Haylom (3:54.93), both of Ethiopia; and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands (3:51.95) who placed No 1 in the world in 84 weeks in a row.

Oanh's result is far below them as her personal best is 4:13.88 set in 2020 while her seasonal best is 4:16.85 that helped her win gold at the 32nd SEA Games.

Coach Sy said: "The world event is a rare chance for Oanh to taste the world's most professional running environment. It would also help her to test her skills and preparation ahead of the China Asian Games next month."

Oanh, having no world ranking, will run in heat three with 13 other runners with world No 6 Haylom being the favourite for the heat winner.

If the Vietnamese can make top six, she will qualify for the semi-finals which will be held in the afternoon August 20. The final is scheduled two days later./.