Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The rates of rural households in Mekong Delta provinces having access to clean water rose from 26-75% in 2018 to 53-94% in 2023, heard the Congress of the Mekong Delta Rural Supply Association for the 2023-2028 tenure in Can Tho city on July 29.

The association was founded in 2018 with the aim to support residents in coping with drought and saltwater intrusion by ensuring the supply of clean water for households, thereby contributing to an increase in the rate of people accessing clean water.

Over the past five years, the association has given recommendations to relevant ministries and agencies on solutions to legal and regulatory obstacles directly affecting the rural water sector, especially investment mechanisms and clean water support in remote, ethnic minority, mountainous, coastal, island and water-deficient areas, and offered constructive feedback on draft policies and long-term schemes on climate change response.



It assisted its members in accessing clean water technology like water filters and calling for investment in upgrading water supply systems and water-saving technologies.

The association now groups 172 members operating in water supply and relevant sectors.

During the 2023-2028 tenure, the association will continue enhancing its role and responsibilities, establish connections with management agencies and strengthen international cooperation to expand the clean water supply system in the Mekong Delta./.