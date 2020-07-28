ASEAN Deputy PM: Joining ASEAN marks strategic decision of Vietnam Vietnam’s becoming the seventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) marked a strategic decision and paved the way for the country’s regional and international integration, which has also been seen as a milestone in the grouping’s development.

ASEAN Vietnam to play greater role in ASEAN: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on July 28 affirmed that Vietnam will promote its role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in order to contribute more to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

ASEAN Vietnam’s entry into ASEAN opens new chapter in Southeast Asia relations: Ambassador Vietnam’s admission to ASEAN on this day 25 years ago opened up a new chapter in its cooperative relations with other Southeast Asian countries, Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to ASEAN, said in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Jakarta.

Politics Vietnam helping to strengthen ASEAN unanimity in COVID-19 fight: Official Vietnam has been effectively performing its role as ASEAN Chair in terms of enhancing the bloc’s unanimity and cooperating with other members in the COVID-19 response, according to the Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre Lee Hyuk.