Russia willing to expand agricultural cooperation with Vietnam, ASEAN
Russia is willing to expand cooperation with Vietnam and member countries of the ASEAN in the field of agriculture, including the development of innovative technologies, the Ministry of Economic Development said on July 27.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – Russia is willing to expand cooperation with Vietnam and member countries of the ASEAN in the field of agriculture, including the development of innovative technologies, the Ministry of Economic Development said on July 27.
At an online economic consultation meeting between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), head of the Ministry’s department for multilateral economic cooperation and special projects Natalya Stapran reported that Russia’s export of farm produce to Vietnam in the first five months of this year increased by four times year on year.
She said this prompted the ministry to expand ties with Vietnam and the ASEAN in this field.
The official also affirmed that Russia will work in ASEAN in potential projects in cleaning water resources and applying new technology to enhance sustainable use of farm land.
Besides, Russia has proposed an initiative on joining hands with ASEAN in seeking ways to address economic problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said./.