Russian bank launches money transfers to Vietnam in dong
VTB Bank, a Russian majority state-owned bank servicing the country’s foreign trade operations, launched money transfers to Vietnam in Vietnamese dong from July 27.
The new service allows customers to send money abroad using bank details during the day. The service is available to individuals and legal entities, according to the bank's message.
Customers are able to use the VTB Online money transfer service. The maximum amount of one transaction is 20 million rubles (330,715 USD), but not more than 1 million in USD equivalent per month, and the commission is 1% of the transfered amount.
Funds are credited to the recipient's account in Vietnam during the day. Cross-border transfers are available both for the benefit of individuals and legal entities in compliance with the requirements of currency legislation.
Earlier, VTB launched money transfers to neighbouring countries – Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan./.