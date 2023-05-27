Russian enterprises explore investment opportunities in Can Tho
Offcicials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho city and relevant departments and sectors had a working session with representatives from Russian businesses on May 27 to discuss investment cooperation opportunities in terms of supply chain, import-export, technical infrastructure and logistics in the locality.
Shigabutdinov Ruslan - Member of the Board of Directors of TAIF Group said that with its strength in petrochemical refining, the firm wishes to learn about the fields of seaport services, logistics and petrochemical refining in the locality.
Local representatives briefed Russian investors on Can Tho’s potential, orientation and policies for calling for investment, while infỏrming guests about the development plan of industrial park infrastructure projects and logistics centres in the city.
Tran Phu Loc Thanh, Deputy Chief of Office of the municipal People's Committee said the locality prioritises cooperation in developing pharmaceutical and biological industries, noting that the city has zoned 1,000 ha for calling for investment in these fields.
Can Tho is home to 86 foreign-invested projects worth 2.2 billion USD from 22 countries and territories. However, there are no projects from the Russia invested in the locality.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Commitee Tran Viet Truong expressed his hope that Russian investors will be interested in projects in Can Tho in the coming time, especially in producing, processing and consuming agricultural products, logistics, seaport, and agricultural aviation.
Can Tho also wishes to promote trade cooperation with Russian partners to export products of its strength such rice, processed agricultural and aquatic products to Russia, he said.
The municipal authorities will create the most favourable conditions for Russian businesses to develop stably and sustainably in the locality, Truong added.
Representatives of Russian investors said they will carefully review and analyse documents to better understand opportunities and projects in the Mekong Delta city./.