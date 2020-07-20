Three COVID-19 patients were declared to have recovered on July 20 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A Russian expert has tested positive for COVID-19 after his arrival in Vietnam, raising the national tally to 384 as of 6pm on July 20, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The 27-year-old man landed at Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh City on July 11 and had been put under quarantine right upon his arrival.

After moving to a quarantine area in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, he tested negative to the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 on July 13. Five days later, he showed symptoms of fever, sore throat and back pain.

His sample was sent to the Pasteur Institute in HCM City and he was found to be positive for the virus.

Earlier, nine patients on the same flight were found positive for COVID-19 and had gone into quarantine in Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

Vietnam marked the 95th straight day without community transmission of the COVID-19 on July 20.

Up to 244 of the 384 confirmed patients are imported cases who were quarantined upon arrival.

On the day, three more patients were declared to have recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 360, and there are no related deaths.

Most of the remainders are in stable condition, including four negative for the virus once and another at least twice.

There are 11,697 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas in quarantine at present, including 141 in hospitals, 10,486 in other quarantine sites, and 1,070 at home or accommodation facilities./.