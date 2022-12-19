Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese economy has recorded positive indexes this year, reflecting its stability and development amid overlapping crises, said Prof. Vladimir Mazyrin, Director of the Centre for Vietnamese and ASEAN Studies under the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia.



According to Russia’s Sputnik radio, Mazyrin described GDP growth as the most outstanding success of Vietnam. Rating agencies and the World Bank also forecast Vietnam’s growth at 6.5-7% this year and coming years.



In his view, 4-5% growth is also a great success of Vietnam as many countries posted negative growth amid COVID-19.



Given that industrial production growth stood at roughly 9% in 11 months of this year, he said industry remains a major industry of the Vietnamese economy and Vietnam has made progress in its goal of becoming a manufacturing workshop of the world.



During the period, foreign direct investment in Vietnam reached 25 billion USD, lower than 5% recorded in the same period last year. However, he still believed that the figure is high.



He noted that capital absorption rate in Vietnam improved markedly, which rose by 15% to some 20 billion USD.



The scholar forecast that later this year, Vietnam’s trade value will reach up to 800 billion USD./.