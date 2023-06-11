Vice chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc (right) and Russian Consul General in HCM City Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich at the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Russian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on June 10 held a ceremony celebrating the 33rd anniversary of the National Day of the Federation of Russia (June 12, 1990 – 2023).



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc emphasised the growing traditional relations between the two countries.



The statue of President Ho Chi Minh built with Russian friends’ support about to be inaugurated in Saint Petersburg city demonstrates the attachment between the two countries, contributing to strengthening the trust of generations of the two sides in the propsect of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, Duc said.



The Vietnamese people always remember wholehearted support of the people of the former Soviet Union in the years of struggling for national independence and reunification as well as in the later socio-economic construction and development, he said.



Vietnam attaches importance and gives priority to developing relations with Russian - its first comprehensive strategic partner in the Doi moi (renewal ) process, Duc added.



Vietnam and Russia have issued a joint statement on the vision of their comprehensive strategic partnership to 2030 which is the foundation for further consolidating the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations.



The city leader highlighted the sound relationship between between Ho Chi Minh City and Russia, with numerous cooperation activities in trade, tourism, and delegation exchange.



The city highly appreciates the efforts of the Russian Consulate General in promoting friendship and cooperation between the city and Russia’s ministries, agencies, and localities, he said.



For his part, Russian Consul General in HCM City Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich affirmed that the Russian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to do its best to develop a cooperative and friendly relations between Russian partners and the city, contributing to strengthening relations between the two countries.



Ho Chi Minh City has established friendly and cooperative ties with five Russian localities - Sverdlovsk province, Saint Petersburg city, Moscow city, Moscow province, and Vladivostok province. Russia currently has run 58 investment projects in the city with a total capital of more than 56 million USD./.