Prof. Vladimir Kolotov (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Prof. Vladimir Kolotov from the Saint Petersburg State University has said Vietnam, in its capacity as ASEAN Chair, played an active role in seeking solutions to basic issues faced by the region at the 36th ASEAN Summit.

In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency on July 3, Kolotov said it was the first time in the past more than five decades the ASEAN Summit had been held online at a time when Vietnam and ASEAN member states reaped good results in the fight against COVID-19.

Vietnam created favourable conditions for discussions among regional nations and outlined a strategy, orientations and vision for the bloc’s development in the next five years till 2025, he said.

Under the chair of Vietnam, the 36th ASEAN Summit achieved outstanding results such as sharing of experience in fighting COVID-19, developing human resources, improving women’s role in digital technology era, ensuring gender equality, enhancing youths’ role and drafting ASEAN development strategy for the future, he added.

One of the highlights at the summit is the proposal on an ASEAN strategy till 2025, in which Vietnam spotlights the spirit of solidarity as an extremely important factor to build the ASEAN Community, enhance its role in the future, and lay the foundation to ensure a sustainable and strong bloc both inside and outside.

According to him, regional security maintenance is the most important to ensure sustainable development. In such context, the mentioning of the East Sea issue in the ASEAN Leaders’ Statement has proved Vietnam’s role as ASEAN Chair 2020.

The scholar lauded Vietnam as one of the prestigious nations on international arena because the country always complies with international law and acts responsibly.

He said Vietnam always asserts that the East Sea issue could only be handled in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), towards reaching a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) to ensure stability, security, and freedom of maritime and aviation, which he said, are necessary conditions to develop the grouping amid uncertain developments in the world at present./.