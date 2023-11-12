The relic site consists of six locations, namely Thanh Duc, Long Thanh, Phu Khuong, Champa cultural relic complex, An Khe swamp, and An Khe dam on Cua Lo river. The protected area includes Zone I and Zone II, covering an area of over 500ha.

The site in the dossiers to be submitted to UNESCO will cover additional four areas, namely Sa Huynh (sea gate), Ly Son (island), Binh Son (ancient ship graveyard), and Son Ha (mountain valley).

These areas possess exceptional global significance from historical, aesthetic, ethnological, or anthropological perspectives, contributing to the diverse ecological and cultural landscape of Sa Huynh inhabitants.

In 1909, French archaeologist M. Vinet discovered antiquities of the Sa Huynh civilisation. These ancient artifacts first appeared about 3,000 years ago and ended in the first century AD./.

VNA