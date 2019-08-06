The Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives, the HCM City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology and the Seoul Medical Service Foundation join hands to bring bright smiles to children born with cleft lips and palates (Source: VNA)



- The Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op), the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology and the Seoul Medical Service Foundation on August 5 signed a memorandum of understanding to fund free medical operations on children born with cleft lips and palates.Nguyen Duc Minh, director of the HCM City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology, said the 2019 “Vietnam Bright Smile” programme screened and chose 60 children for the free surgery.From August 5-9, Korean doctors will perform medical operations on around half of the children, while doctors at the HCM City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology will perform on the rest later, he said.Saigon Co.op will fund the surgery costs of around 200 USD each, and the hospital will take care of medical checks, tests and hospital costs, he said.Nguyen Anh Duc, permanent deputy general director of Saigon Co.op, said in addition to the surgery costs, Saigon Co.op would also subsidise the expenses of patients coming from other cities and provinces.“Saigon Co.op is proud to join hands with the HCM City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology and the Seoul Medical Service Foundation to help children with facial deformities from underprivileged families to bring them bright smiles and confidence in life.”This is one of a series of community activities to mark Saigon Co.op’s 30th anniversary, he said, adding that the retailer would mobilise donations from staff and customers to continue this charitable activity.The free surgery programme was initiated by the hospital in 1994.-VNA