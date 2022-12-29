Business HCM City’s budget collection exceeds target by 22% Ho Chi Minh City’s total budget collection topped 471.5 trillion VND (nearly 20 billion USD) as of December 28, or equivalent to 121.99% of the estimate and up 23.6% year on year, reported Director of the municipal Department of Finance Le Duy Minh at a conference on the same day.

Business Hanoi posts nearly 8.9% economic growth in 2022 Hanoi recorded year-on-year growth of 8.89% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2022, higher than the target of 7 - 7.5%, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,617 VND/USD on December 29, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Videos Vietnam strives to be global processing centre of export timber Aiming to be one of the world’s leading processing centres of export timber, Vietnam is striving to establish legal timber, where raw materials are legally sourced and traded throughout the entire value chain.