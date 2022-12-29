Saigon hi-tech park earns 23 billion USD from exports
The Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), home to 162 projects worth over 12 billion USD, obtained 23 billion USD from exports in 2022.
The export turnover was more than 10 billion USD and 20.9 billion USD in 2017 and 2021, respectively.
According to Le Thi Bich Loan, deputy head of the SHTP management board, the park has become a trustworthy destination for global high-tech powerhouses with the presence of over 10 international conglomerates in the field, including Intel, Jabil, Rockwell Automation, Nidec, Nipro, Samsung, and Sonion.
Established in 2002, the park has seen its accumulated production value reaching 120 billion USD so far. It now houses 51 foreign-invested projects worth 10.1 billion USD.
By 2025, the SHTP aims to become a smart technology park and the core of the interactive and innovative urban area in Ho Chi Minh's eastern part, contributing to the city’s socio-economic development. In addition, it plans to attract investment of around 3 billion USD in 50 hi-tech projects and establish at least one global hi-tech enterprise.
To achieve these goals, the park is going to accelerate investment projects for its scientific space with a total surface area of 93ha. It will increase the link between its enterprises and universities and research institutes in the region, especially the Vietnam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM), in order to increase the proportion of hi-tech products by domestic companies./.