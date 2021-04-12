A subsurface dam in Hoa Tien commune, Vi Thanh city, Hau Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta will remain an issue between now and late April, an official from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has forecast.

The situation will become less severe in May.

Phung Tien Dung, head of the centre's hydro-meteorological forecasting office for the central, Central Highlands and southern regions, said that from April 12-15, localities should limit watering plants, especially fruit trees with high economic value.



From April 12-20, rainfall with thunderstorms will hit the upper reaches of the Mekong River and the southern region./.