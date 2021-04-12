Saltwater intrusion in Mekong Delta to be problematic until late April
Saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta will remain an issue between now and late April, an official from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has forecast.
A subsurface dam in Hoa Tien commune, Vi Thanh city, Hau Giang province (Photo: VNA)
The situation will become less severe in May.
Phung
Tien Dung, head of the centre's hydro-meteorological forecasting office for the central,
Central Highlands and southern regions, said that from April 12-15, localities
should limit watering plants, especially fruit trees with high economic value.
From April 12-20, rainfall with thunderstorms will hit the upper reaches of the Mekong River and the southern region./.