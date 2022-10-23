Samsung Vietnam to build 6th Hope School
Samsung Vietnam, Vinh Phuc Provincial Department of Foreign Affairs, Lap Thach District People's Committee and Korea Food for the Hungry International signed the MoU. (Photo courtesy of Samsung Vietnam)Vinh Phuc (VNA) - Samsung Vietnam, the Vinh Phuc provincial Department of Foreign Affairs, Lao Thach district People's Committee and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) have jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the Samsung Hope School project in Bac Son village.
The project implemented in the northern province of Vinh Phuc will contribute to bringing the total number of Samsung Hope Schools built in Vietnam to six. This means in the future, it is expected that a total of about 3,000 disadvantaged students in Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen, Bac Giang, Lang Son, Dong Nai and Vinh Phuc provinces will be able to access more comprehensive learning and development conditions through participating in extracurricular classes after regular school hours.
Following the synchronisation standards of the Samsung Hope School chain and inheriting the success of previous projects, Samsung Hope School in Vinh Phuc will also be built with modern equipment, a synchronous system including classrooms, multi-purpose buildings, library, football field, and cafeteria. At the same time, with the aim of creating comprehensive educational development opportunities, the Hope School will be the place to implement the "Child Development Program (CDP)" for 500 disadvantaged students from primary school to junior high school in the province.
Samsung Hope School is one of many critical social responsibility projects with the mission of spreading knowledge, sharing the vision and creating the future for the young generation in Vietnam. The project hopes to improve living and learning conditions for local students in difficult circumstances and poor students, thereby contributing to the development of local education, mainly primary and secondary education./.