Samsung Vietnam-funded hope school to benefit Bac Giang’s needy students
Samsung Electronics Vietnam in conjunction with the Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) organization of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the People’s Committee of Hiep Hoa district in the northern province of Bac Giang on July 27 held a groundbreaking ceremony of a Samsung Hope School in the locality.
At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Covering an area of over 8,100sq.m in Hiep Hoa district, the school comprises a two-storey building, a welfare building, a multi-purpose building, a sport ground, a garage, and gardens. It is built with a total budget of nearly 20 billion VND (863,400 USD).
The school is scheduled to be completed in early 2021, benefiting about 300 local students who are in difficult circumstances.
It will also serve as a venue for the "Child Development Programme (CDP)" with extracurricular training activities such as fine arts, music, information technology, and foreign languages, as well as exchange and health check-up activities.
In his speech at the ceremony, Choi Joo-ho, General Director of Samsung Electronics Vietnam, said the school is expected to bring learning opportunities and nurture dreams of future student generations of Bac Giang.
The Samsung Hope School project in Bac Giang is implemented after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Samsung Electronics Vietnam, KFHI and the provincial Department of External Affairs in July 2019. This is the third school in the chain of Samsung Hope Schools in Vietnam, following those in Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen. In the time to come, a school of this kind will be built in Lang Son province./.