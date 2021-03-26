Samsung’s 5th Hope School to open in Dong Nai
Samsung Vietnam will build a Hope School in Tam Phuoc ward, Bien Hoa city, the southern province of Dong Nai.
Samsung Vietnam, the Dong Nai provincial Union of Friendship Organisations, and Korea Food Organisation for the Hungry International (KFHI)/Korea signed a MoU for implementing the Samsung Hope School project. (Photo courtesy of the firm)
Samsung Vietnam, the provincial Union of Friendship Organisations, and the Korea Food Organisation for the Hungry International (KFHI)/Korea signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the project on March 26.
This is the first of its kind being built in the south and also the fifth in the Samsung Hope School project series in Vietnam, after those in Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen, Bac Giang and Lang Son.
The project will be built with modern equipment, synchronised systems including class areas, gymnasium, library, playground, cafeteria and restrooms.
Samsung Hope School will be the place to carry out “The Child Development Programme (CDP)” for 300 – 500 disadvantaged children from primary to high school in Đồng Nai. They will have a chance to be trained and to develop many different abilities such as music, art and English as well as experience many diverse vocational courses in order to orient their future.
The students will get better knowledge in physical and social fields through a lot of medical education programmes, health care, medicine supports, drugs knowledge and sex education along with many other helpful activates.
The project will be built at a cost of more than 22 billion VND (954,000 USD), with half donated by Samsung. The remainder will be mobilised from other charity associations, individual donators and Samsung Vietnam.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Choi Joo Ho, Samsung Vietnam President said that Samsung Hope Schools have been built in many different places – where Samsung’s employees are born and grow up, as an expression of gratitude to them, their family and their hometowns.
"With the sustainability growth philosophy foundation of “Education for the future generation”, we hope that this fifth Hope School of Samsung will create more opportunities to learn and nurture the dreams of more and more students – the future generations in Dong Nai and Vietnam."
The Samsung Hope School is one of many social programmes aiming to spread education, knowledge and vision, and create a good foundation for future generations in Vietnam.
Samsung has deployed four other School Hope projects, two of them in Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen opened in 2013 and 2018 respectively. The school in Bắc Giang is expected to open later this year, and the one in Lang Son is already in the pre-construction stage./.