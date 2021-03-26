Society Court asks for further investigation in land-use violation case involving HCM City's former leader The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on March 26 decided to return dossiers of the law violation case involving the land lot at 57 Cao Thang street being exchanged for the land lot at 185 Hai Ba Trung street in the city for further investigations as new evidence and details have been found.

Society Outcomes of ILO Work Country Programme for Vietnam assessed The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Labour Affairs (MoLISA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on March 26 held a consultation conference on the Decent Work Country Programme for Vietnam in the 2017-21 period.

Society Wartime bomb in Nghe An removed safely Sappers in the central province of Nghe An safely deactivated a 115-kg bomb left over from wartime on March 26.

Society Phu Quoc identifies over 20 people with close contact to new COVID-19 patients Phu Quoc island city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang have placed 26 people closely contacting the new COVID-19 patients who illegally entered Vietnam, said a local official.