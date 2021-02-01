Sanofi Vietnam honoured for contributions to COVID-19 fight
French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Vietnam was among seven companies to receive a certificate of merit from the Minister of Health for contributions to COVID-19 prevention in Vietnam.
Sanofi Vietnam receives an appreciation certificate from Ministry of Health for its contribution to COVID-19 pandemic prevention. Photo Courtesy of Sanofi Vietnam
Emin Turan, country lead for Sanofi Indochina, said at the award ceremony: "Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still evolving in many countries around the world, Vietnam has kept the pandemic well under control and gradually entered the stage of economic recovery.”
“Sanofi is honoured to have contributed to this endeavour,” he said.
During the first outbreak, in response to a call from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, Sanofi contributed 1.3 billion VND (56,300 USD) to help people living in the Mekong Delta cope with it.
The money was used to provide masks and sanitizers to encourage hygienic practices and raise awareness of pandemic prevention among the public.
Part of the donation was also used to help people affected by saltwater intrusion in rivers./.