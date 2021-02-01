Society Hanoi closes karaoke parlors, bars in latest COVID-19 response All karaoke parlors, bars and discotheques in Hanoi suspended operations from 0:00 on February 1 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Society Deputy PM inspects COVID-19 prevention in Hai Duong Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 31 led a working delegation to the northern province of Hai Duong to inspect the COVID-19 prevention and control in the locality.

Society Tet holiday begins one week earlier for Hanoi students Students in Hanoi will begin their Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) – the biggest traditional festival of Vietnamese people – on February 1, one week earlier than previous schedule, to meet the requirements of COVID-19 prevention and control in the city.

Society Vietnamese intellectuals in Europe firmly believe in bright future for nation Vietnamese intellectuals and students working and studying in Belgium, Switzerland and Luxembourg have applauded the country's achievements over the past five years under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, expressing their belief in opportunities for Vietnam’s stronger development in the future.