A doctor checks a child at the Bac Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital. Central-level hospitals will assign doctors to give training to medical workers at grassroots levels. (Source: VNA)



- Hospitals from central to district levels across the country have been ordered to set up detailed plans on training and transferring professional techniques to commune-level medical stations.Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien made the request while approving the project ‘Strengthening training, technique transferring and improving capacity of commune and ward medical stations in the period 2019-25’.The decision comes into effect from May 23.Under the project, in the short term, upper-lever hospitals must focus on training and transferring urgent techniques to improve professional capacity for medical workers at commune and ward medical stations. Priority should be given to non-infectious disease management.Upper-level hospitals must design training curriculum and documents, and organise on-site or distance training.The project will run a pilot programme to found satellite clinics of several central and district hospitals. The clinics will be located in or near crowded residential areas.The project’s working principal is that upper-level hospitals assign doctors to go to grassroots-level medical stations to give training.The project aims to improve professional capacity in commune and ward medical stations, and organise a system of grassroots-level medical stations going together with school medicines. It also targets developing an emergency system at community before going to hospitals.The project strives that by 2020, at least 90 percent of commune and ward medical stations can ensure all conditions to give health examinations with health insurance, and by 2025, all commune and ward medical stations can do the work to ease overloading for upper-level hospitals.To implement the project, provincial and municipal health departments must create a list of grassroots-level medical stations that need doctors. Commune and ward medical stations must assign workers to get ready to join the training. – VNS/VNA