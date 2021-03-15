Environment Water resources plan needed for socio-economic development: Minister A national water resources plan is strategically important to Vietnam in the long term, creating a basis for local socio-economic development planning, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Tran Hong Ha has said.

Environment Ho Chi Minh City to add more public parks Ho Chi Minh City plans to expand the number of public green spaces between now and 2030 with an aim of improving the quality of life and beauty of the city.

Environment Wholesale markets see a drop in waste The volume of waste relative to the total agricultural produce reaching focal points in Ho Chi Minh City has tended to decrease thanks to partial processing at source, according to the city people’s committee.

Environment Japan supports Vietnam in building legal regulations on waste management Cooperation in waste management and the building of emission-free circular economy was highlighted at the third meeting of the Joint Committee of Vietnam’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and Japan’s Ministry of the Environment on March 10.