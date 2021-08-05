Health Vietnam records 7,334 new COVID-19 cases on August 7 Vietnam reported 3,540 COVID-19 cases, including one imported, in the past over 12 hours to 6.30pm on August 7, bringing the total number of infection in the day to 7,334, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health WHO commends Gov't highest commitment on vaccination Dr Kidong Park, World Health Organisation Representative in Vietnam, has said that WHO commends the Vietnamese Government’s highest level commitment on the COVID-19 vaccination.