Saudi Arabia presents aid package to support Vietnam's COVID-19 fight
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has given a 500,000-USD medical aid package to Vietnam to support the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
The package was presented to Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong in Hanoi by Wibar Abdullah I. Albaseer, Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Vietnam.
Speaking at the ceremony, Cuong said: “Vietnam is impressed with the tough and effective measures implemented by the Government of Saudi Arabia in preventing and fighting COVID-19".
“In particular, a vaccination campaign has been carried out quickly and makes Saudi Arabia one of the countries with the highest percentage of vaccination coverage in the world,” he said.
The Deputy Minister expressed his appreciation of Saudi Arabia’s aid to Vietnam. “It’s such a meaningful gesture and a source of motivation to Vietnam during this difficult time, physically and mentally. The Ministry of Health is committed to using this precious gift wiselyto fight the pandemic,” Cuong said.
Albaseer said the aid package was part of the Saudi Arabian Government’s 500 million USD budget used to support international efforts to fight COVID-19.
The package was delivered to Vietnam by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in Saudi Arabia, he said./.