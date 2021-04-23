Saudi Arabian relief centre helps flood-affected locals in central Vietnam
Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Vietnam Saud F. M. Al-Suwelim, on behalf of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, on April 23 presented the token of 150,000 USD in humanitarian aid to help Vietnam’s central provinces affected by recent storms and floods.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, the ambassador expressed his sympathy over human and asset losses caused by recent floods in central Vietnam, and his hope that the aid will help local residents to overcome difficulties and soon stabilise their lives.
Tran Van Sinh, Head of the Movement Division of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, thanked for the practical assistance of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, adding that the agency will quickly send the aid to affected provinces.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Minh Khoi spoke highly of the valuable support of the Saudi Arabian Government and people in general and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in particular for Vietnam, believing that this will help deepen relations between the two countries./.