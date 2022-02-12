Business Viettel’s brand reached nearly 9 billion USD The brand value of Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) reached 8.758 billion USD, moving up a total of 99 places to reach the 227th position in the 2022 list of the world’s 500 most valuable brands.

Business Action plan to help with implementation of national green growth strategy To help carry out the national green growth strategy, the Ministry of Planning and Investment is making a national action plan on green growth for 2021 - 2030 to be submitted to the Prime Minister this April.

Business Infographic Export-import turnover hits 58.5 billion USD Vietnam’s export-import turnover in the first month of 2022 valued at 58.5 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Over 1,600 Vietnamese products licensed for export to China The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) on February 11 morning issued 1,601 codes for Vietnamese agricultural and food products serving their exports to the Chinese market.