Business Deposit rate continues to drop but lower lending rate remains challenge Commercial joint stock banks continued to lower deposit interest rates early this month – a move that raises hope of a fall in lending rates.

Business Vietjet offers tickets from only 1,402 VND on Valentine's Day Vietjet is offering tickets to fly across Vietnam and around the world, which priced from only 1,402 VND, and 100,000 VND gift vouchers only on three golden days from February 13 to February 15 on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Business China issues 435 codes for Vietnamese agricultural product exporters The General Administration of Customs of China has granted 435 codes for Vietnamese agricultural product exporters so far this year.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,628 VND/USD on February 13, up 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (February 10).