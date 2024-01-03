Truong My Hoa, former Vice President, Chairwoman of the Vu A Dinh scholarship fund and head of the "For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa" Club, presents scholarships to students. (Photo: VNA)

Tra Vinh (VNA) – A total of 110 scholarships worth 1 million VND (40.8 USD) each were presented to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic achievements in the southern province of Tra Vinh on January 3.

They include 55 scholarships of Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund for ethnic minority students, 35 scholarships of the “For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” Club for those living in coastal areas, and 20 scholarships for children of border guard soldiers in the locality.



Addressing the ceremony, Truong My Hoa, former Vice President, Chairwoman of the Vu A Dinh scholarship fund and head of the "For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa" Club, said that the scholarships are motivation for the recipients to study well and deserve to be good children and good students.

Since 2010, the Vu A Dinh fund and "For Beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa" Club have presented more than 1,100 scholarships to disadvantaged students in Tra Vinh province, according to Le Thanh Binh, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, adding that the scholarships have helped recipients surmount difficulties and nurture their dreams despite their difficult circumstances.

Established in 1999, the fund was named after Vu A Dinh (1934-1949), an ethnic Mong man in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien. The fund has provided scholarships to outstanding students living ethnic minority areas nationwide. Many of them have participated in training projects organised by the fund, contributing to improving the qualifications of high-quality human resources for the country. Meanwhile, "For beloved Hoang Sa - Truong Sa" Club scholarship is dedicated to students who are children of fishermen in difficult circumstances.

On this occasion, Thieu nien tien phong va nhi dong (Vanguard teenager and children) newspaper donated 15 bicycles worth 2 million VND each to disadvantaged children in the province./.