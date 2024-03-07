Environment Waste collection in Ha Long Bay intensified The Management Board of Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh and waste collectors are pushing the collection of waste, particularly styrofoam buoys, on the sea.

Environment Over-200kg bomb successfully deactivated in Hung Yen An extremely dangerous bomb weighing about 226 kg that remained intact was successfully deactivated in the northern province of Hung Yen on March 6.

Environment Vietnam seeks solutions to environment challenges at int'l conference The 4th International Conference on Environmental Pollution, Restoration and Management kicked off in the south coastal province of Binh Dinh on March 4 to seek solutions to address environment challenges and pave the way for a more sustainable future for Vietnam and the world.

Environment Vietnam deepens international cooperation in environment, energy transition Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh discussed cooperation in environment and energy with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Vietnam Kees van Baar in Hanoi on March 4.